Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Roger Federer’s face to be minted on Swiss coin

The government says the 20-time Grand Slam champion is “probably Switzerland’s most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland.”

Dec 02, 2019
File photo of Roger Federer.
File photo of Roger Federer.(REUTERS)
         

The Swiss government says it will produce a 20 franc silver coin with Roger Federer’s image on it. The government says it’s the first time it has dedicated a commemorative coin to a living person. A 50 franc gold coin with Federer’s image on it will be minted next year.

The government says the 20-time Grand Slam champion is “probably Switzerland’s most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland.”

The “heads” side of the coin shows Federer playing a one-handed backhand.

The government says a limited edition of up to 95,000 Federer coins can be ordered, costing 30 Swiss francs. They will be dispatched in January.

The 50 franc coin will have a different design.

