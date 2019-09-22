Roger Federer takes tips from arch-rival Rafael Nadal during Laver Cup - Watch video

tennis

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:27 IST

When it comes to tennis, there is perhaps no rivalry greater than between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the modern era. The two greats are almost neck-and-neck in the number of Grand Slam titles win, with Federer leading by 20-19 against the Spaniard. But when it came to Laver Cup, a tennis tournament which sees Team Europe take on Team Rest of the World, the two decided to join forces for a common cause.

On the first day of the contest, Team Europe’s member Fabio Fognini from Italy went against Team World’s Jack Sock of USA. To earn the win, Federer and Nadal joined together to coach Fognini during his match.

Despite, perhaps having the best pair of coaches, Fognini dropped the match, going down 6-1, 7-6 (3) against Sock, which was the first win for the USA tennis player since November 2018.

Later, on the second day, Federer himself took tips from Nadal, who provided him strategy from the bench to defeat his Australian opponent Nick Kyrgios 6-7(5), 7-5, 10-7 and give Team Europe a 5-3 lead over Team World at the end of Fay 3.

“I was hoping it was going to be like this. It was amazing. It was tough to lose that first set. I needed to get some energy, so I was just trying to stay with Nick because if you can turn it around, you can get the crowd behind you. I need some earplugs for the next match,” he was quoted as saying by ATP Tour.

The third and final day of the tournament will take palce on Friday. Nadal has suffered an injury and will take no further part in the contest.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 15:26 IST