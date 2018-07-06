Rohan Bopanna and partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin crash out of Wimbledon

Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin crashed out of the Wimbledon Championships after they retired mid-way from their second round contest against Frederik Nielsen Joe Salisbury, here on Friday.

The 14th seeds were trailing 4-6, 6-7,(4) 1-2 when they conceded their second round match as Bopanna suffered an injury. They had lost at the same stage here last year as well.

The result means that only three Indians are now surviving in the men’s doubles draw. Debutants Vishnu Vardhan and N Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan with his partner Artem Sitak.

Vardhan and Balaji had ousted top-50 players Wesley Koolhof and Marcus Daniell 7-6(5), 6-4, 7-6(4) in their opening round.