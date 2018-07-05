Divij Sharan, Artem Sitak advance to Wimbledon 2nd round; Jeevan exits

India’s Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak made a winning start at the Wimbledon Championships as they prevailed over Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri here today.

Sharan and Sitak eked out a 7-6(4) 6-7(8) 6-3 6-2 win in two hours and 41 minutes to book a second round berth.

Sharan and Sitak remained solid on their service games as they faced only one break point, which they saved. They broke their opponents thrice in the contest.

However, it was curtains for Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his American partner Austin Krajicek as the duo lost 6-7 6-7 6-7 to the Dutch pair of Sander Arends and Matwe Middelkoop in the men’s doubles first round match.