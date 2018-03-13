Serena Williams vs Venus Williams: Here’s who won at WTA Indian Wells tennis

Serena Williams, playing in her first WTA tournament since giving birth in September, crashed out of the Indian Wells tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 loss to her sister Venus on Monday.

Venus closed out the 29th career meeting between the two on her second match point as Serena sailed a forehand long to end the third round match.

Their most recent meeting was the 2017 Australian Open which Serena won before taking a 15-month hiatus due to a pregnancy.

Reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens says this wasn’t the statement she had hoped for in her first tournament in the USA since winning her maiden Grand Slam title.

The 24-year-old American suffered a shock third round loss today to world number 19 Daria Kasatkina in the $16 million joint WTA/ATP tournament, which is one of tennis’ biggest events outside of the four Grand Slams.

Stephens made four double faults and had her serve broken four times in the 77 minute match against the Russian 20-year-old.

“Obviously not my best tennis today, but fortunately we get to play every single week,” she said.

“I am not going to be too down about it. There’s always next week and the week after.”

The unseeded Stephens enjoyed a fairytale run at the US Open in September, beating No. 15 seed and fellow American Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the final.