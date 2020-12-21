e-paper
Home / / To release a film is tougher than making one, says Vipul K Rawal

To release a film is tougher than making one, says Vipul K Rawal

The man, behind the hit scripts of ‘Rustom’ and ‘Iqbal’, is writing an original story of a boy from Lucknow

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 21:03 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Writer Vipul K Rawal’s next film is set Lucknow.
Writer Vipul K Rawal’s next film is set Lucknow.(Sourced)
         

Writer-director Vipul K Rawal’s next script for a film will be set in Lucknow. The man, behind the hit scripts of ‘Rustom’ and ‘Iqbal’, is writing an original story of a boy from the state capital.

“I was here to meet the boy and research about the story that I am writing. The film will go on the floor in mid-2021. Since I am bound by a contract, I can’t divulge more details about the story,” says the original story creator of ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’.

Rawal, who ventured into direction with ‘Tony’, a thriller movie, says, “Initially I tried to release Tony in theatres but no one was ready to support this small-budget film. I managed to release it in some screens, but when I tried to launch it on OTT platform; I faced stiff resistance from the syndicate that was not ready to pay a film with newcomers. Then I realised that to release a film is tougher than making one!”

He released it on YouTube and has now over 2 million views. “I released the film with a message that audience should first watch our film and if they like our effort they can pay us whatever donation they can. Trust me; we are on a path of recovery and still receiving donations from all over the country,” he says. Elated with the response, Rawal is now working on his next as director with fresh talents on the same model.

Rawal, who spent his childhood in Balawali village of Bijnor district says, “My father was a manager of a glass factory and our house was on banks of the Ganga. I remember the train did not stopped there so the hawker used to throw the newspaper from the moving train and my duty was to collect it. Before I went to boarding school in Dehradun, my studies happened at home itself. Even for basic needs, we used to go to Najibabad. After many years, I went there to relive my childhood memories.”

