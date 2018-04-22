6 stunning beaches in Israel that everyone must visit once in their lives

Israel is blessed with a beautiful coastline which is clearly visible in the vibrant city of Tel Aviv. Windsurf in crystal clear waters, enjoy some beach sundowner parties, capture breathtaking pictures or relax for a perfect tan on the finest beaches; there isn’t a better way to spend your holiday in Israel. Best times to visit are the months of April to May and September to October when the weather is mostly mild and pleasant.

Some of the best beaches in Israel are:

- Hilton Beach

Head to Hilton beach, rated as one of the most photogenic beaches of Israel for a gorgeous sunset and a fun surfing experience. One can also go for a leisure walk to the scenic Frishman beach close by or stroll on Tayelet, a beautiful promenade.

- Banana Beach

Banana beach has the right mix of tranquillity and fun. With a multitude of activities for tourists like surfboarding and windsurfing, this beach is a perfect place to unwind or tap along the beats of the drummers. Friday evening is the right time to visit when tourists assemble for dancing and drum circles session.

With a multitude of activities for tourists like surfboarding and windsurfing, Banana beach is a perfect place to unwind or tap along the beats of the drummers. (Shutterstock)

- Gordon Beach

When in Israel, go to Gordon for its amazing stretch of white sand and pristine blue waters. Grab a few beer cans and relax on the beach, go for a boat ride or hit the dance floor till the sun calls it a day. Sounds perfect, doesn’t it?

Go to Gordon for its amazing stretch of white sand and pristine blue waters. (Shutterstock)

- Ajami Beach

Have a hummus break at Abu Hassan’s before heading out to the historical Ajami beach near Jaffa Port in Tel Aviv. The historic Maronic church, lively beach area, restored limestone palaces and beachside promenades are too much of a delight making your trip to the beach momentous. Moreover, the narrow alleys leading up to the beach make for a pleasant walk.

- Palmachim Beach

Palmachim in Tel Aviv is a picturesque beach with a laid-back vibe and low cliffs towards the south end making it an ideal location for those perfect beach photos. One of the quieter beaches of Israel, one can enjoy a private experience of paddling, sunbathing and other water sports activities.

- Beit Yannai Beach

Magical spectacles are created where rivers mingle with the sea. Something similar happens at Beit Yannai, another popular and breathtaking beach located at a half hour drive from Tel Aviv. Eucalyptus grove and ancient ruins are a wonderful attraction nearby while one can indulge in Kitesurfing, camping by the beach and a day out with soft-shelled turtles. Known for its serenity, Beit Yannai is also a popular nature reserve with rich wildlife around.

Beit Yannai, a popular and breathtaking beach, is located at a half hour drive from Tel Aviv. (Shutterstock)

