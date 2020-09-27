Amid IPL 2020 and ‘crazy heat’ of Dubai, Preity Zinta misses ski trip and this throwback picture is proof

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 12:31 IST

This quarantine has been witness to netizens flooding social media with throwback travel pictures amid lockdown and even Bollywood diva Preity Zinta could not hold back her nostalgia. Currently in Dubai to support her team Kings XI Punjab at the Indian Premier League 2020, Preity Zinta set fans relating as she shared a cool throwback picture from her earlier ski trip.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor gave fans a sneak-peek into her adventure trip in the old normal when flocking the snow-capped mountains and being cosy together did not have health repercussions. The picture features the 45-year-old star in sub-zero temperatures of a mountain with sunlight filtering through the trees and making the snow behind her sparkle.

Dressed in all black ski suit including ski jacket, a pair of salopette or ski pants, a pair of ski gloves, a helmet and ski goggles, the Kal Ho Na Ho star completed the look with a pair of sturdy shoes. Holding on to ski bindings and ski poles, Preity flashed her million dollar smile for the camera as she posed from below the snow-capped mountain slope.

She captioned the picture, “This crazy heat is making me miss my ski trips. Cannot wait for winter #flashbackfriday #snow #ski #smile #ting (sic).”

Keeping fans regularly updated with her test results from the hotel, Preity finally ended the mandatory quarantine in Dubai where she is attending IPL 2020 as co-owner of the team Kings XI Punjab. She wrapped up the quarantine only after she was tested negative thrice for coronavirus.

Earlier, Preity had shared how it felt so strange to watch the match in an empty stadium.

Despite it being a home game, the thirteenth season of the league is being hosted in the United Arab Emirates following all protocols amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

