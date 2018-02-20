Chinese New Year 2018: Here’s how Hong Kong celebrates one of the biggest NY celebrations

With the world celebrating the biggest New Year celebration - Chinese New Year, here are some important points to understand the so as to what exactly is this spring festival about:

1. Chinese New Year, also known as the spring festival, is the most famous Chinese festival celebrated at the turn of the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. It is impossible not to get caught up in the energy of this festival as one can see themselves squeezed into the crowded temples to pray for good fortune, festive markets, auspicious food and shock red lanterns that adorns the city.

With fabulous parade of floats, international and local performers, stunning fireworks show over the harbour, heart pounding actions at the race track, this ancient festival has a unique Hong Kong flavour.

2. The International Chinese New Year Night Parade is one of Hong Kong’s most anticipated annual events, with fantastic floats and spectacular performances by local and international performers welcoming Chinese New Year with a festive energy that is uniquely Hong Kong. Themed ‘Best Fortune World Party’, the parade will take place on Chinese New Year day, bringing positive energy to everyone in the audience and a vibrant party to see in the Year of the Dog.

3. During Chinese New Year and other festivals, many Hongkongers would pay a visit to the Lam Tsuen Wishing Trees. People used to write their wishes on joss paper and throw it onto the tree after paying their respects. It’s believed that the wishes will come true if the joss paper doesn’t fall from the tree. Due to their popularity, the trees were at risk of being drowned in paper, so nowadays, wishes are made by tying joss pasper to nearby wooden racks or imitation trees .It’s said that the higher that the joss paper lands on the tree, the easier it will be for your wish to come true.

4. It’s believed that circling a peach blossom tree three times clockwise will crank up your charm for the year ahead. If petals end up on you, even better - an ideal spouse is headed your way. If you already have a partner, then circle the peach blossom tree once to make your love stronger.

5. It’s an ideal time to visit the very famous Hong Kong Disneyland, as Goofy and playful Pluto will take the centre stage, showering their blessings on all the guests for the year of Dog. A Chinese night market is introduced to immerse guests in the authentic Hong Kong style festivities.