Do you take flights often? Follow Meghan Markle’s travel advice to avoid flu, jet lag

What is that one thing Meghan Markle will never travel without? It’s hand sanitiser. The former ‘Suits’ star wrote on her now-closed website The Tig that hand sanitiser is something she packs in her hand luggage for every plane journey, without fail, reports the Sun.

The 36-year-old explained, “I’m no germophobe, but when I get on a plane I always use some quick hand wipes or a travel sanitiser spray to wipe it all down: that includes the little TV, the service tray, and all the buttons around your seat.” The future Royal admitted that her habit can make her look a bit odd to her fellow passengers, “but at the end of the flight, you’ll be the one whistling Dixie with nary a sniffle”.

The report further says that Markle’s point can be justified as studies show that more than one in five people who travel on planes suffer from a cold or the flu after the flight. A research by Skyscanner says that the tray table is the dirtiest place on a plane, followed by the overhead air vent, the toilet flush button and the seatbelt buckle.

She further said, “Always travel with a high strain probiotic, and hydrate like you’re dying of thirst - because even if you’re not, for your body - the thirst is real. This dynamic duo of probiotics and agua will keep your gut health in check and honestly stave off jet lag if you’re globetrotting on your travels.”

