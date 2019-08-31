Fly frequently? Do it like a pro!

travel

If you frequently take flights to travel for work or leisure, you could be an ‘avgeek’ (short for ‘aviation geek’) by trying some of these solid tips:

First up, when you are checking-in to your flight, try the SeatGuru website/app. It will help you choose the best seats, so you don’t end up on a ‘window seat’ without a window (Yeah, that happens!).

You need a flight management app to organize all your travel plans. Tripit is the oldest and most popular in the genre, but new ones like FLIO and App in the Air are pretty good as well.

These apps track your seat preference, check if the airfare dropped after you book, and helps you manage all your airline miles and rewards. You can also share your travel plans with your family members or work colleagues. At the airport, they keep you informed about flight status and gate changes and serve as a guide to shop and move around.

Pro Tip: App in the Air delivers updates about flights and gate changes via SMS so you don’t need data roaming or wifi.

Next, invest in a good pair of noise-cancellation headphones, like a Sony WH-1000XM3, Bose QuietComfort 35 II, or Sennheiser PXC 550. These headphones with ANC (Active noise cancellation) cut off the annoying engine noise or the chatter at the airport or in the plane.

On the day of your flight, apps like Flightradar24 and FlightAware are not just useful, but also great fun. They show you all the flights around the world move in real-time on a map. You can check flight details such as route, estimated time of arrival, time of departure, aircraft type, speed, altitude, et al.

There’s also a lightweight FlightStats app that just offers real-time flight status and essential information like delay indexes and gates.

It’s also a good idea to install the official app of the airport you’re at. Some of these offer exclusive store offers and extra benefits. For example, the Changi Airport Singapore offers three hours of free wifi access but via its app, you get 24 hours free.

For the nerds, there are apps like the Airplane Compass and Altimeter. It shows you the flight’s altitude, ground speed, and the direction. You can also detect any turbulence and incline of the airplane – just fun things to observe during idle flying hours.

