e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / French police increase Covid lockdown checks in Paris

French police increase Covid lockdown checks in Paris

French police stepped up controls in Paris over the weekend to ensure residents were complying with strict lockdown rules imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, amid signs that some people were breaching them.

travel Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 20:24 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Paris
Prime Minister Jean Castex has said people are not abiding by the rules as strictly as during the first lockdown back in the spring.
Prime Minister Jean Castex has said people are not abiding by the rules as strictly as during the first lockdown back in the spring.(Unsplash)
         

French police stepped up controls in Paris over the weekend to ensure residents were complying with strict lockdown rules imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, amid signs that some people were breaching them.

Prime Minister Jean Castex has said people are not abiding by the rules as strictly as during the first lockdown back in the spring.

Police had to break up an illegal party hosting up to 400 people at Joinville-Le-Pont near Paris early on Saturday.

Under the lockdown, in force since the end of October, people must stay indoors apart from trips to buy food or other essential goods, or for a brief hour of exercise. They must also carry signed documents to justify why they are outside.

Police were checking motorists travelling through the Bois de Boulogne in western Paris to make sure they had the necessary signed documents and were wearing masks, as required by the law.

A French landscape gardener who gave his name as Jules said he had noticed a pick-up in police controls.

“I find there were a lot of checks during the first lockdown, while it has been light in terms of checks in the beginning of this one, to be honest,” said Jules, who was checked while out on his moped.

“However, I did notice that checks have been tightened over the past three days.”

Jules had his papers in order but construction worker Stephane was not so lucky. He had forgotten to download the necessary form onto his mobile phone to explain why he was out on his moped and so was handed a 135 euro ($169) fine.

“It is a mistake due to carelessness. I normally generate it but I didn’t this time. Yes, forgetting it is quite expensive,” said Stephane.

($1 = 0.8452 euros)

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
‘I concede nothing, this was a rigged election’, says Donald Trump
‘I concede nothing, this was a rigged election’, says Donald Trump
Daily Covid-19 tests to be increased to over 1 lakh in Delhi: CM Kejriwal
Daily Covid-19 tests to be increased to over 1 lakh in Delhi: CM Kejriwal
Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad set to replace Sushil Modi as Bihar’s Dy CM
Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad set to replace Sushil Modi as Bihar’s Dy CM
Sabarimala pilgrimage begins, Covid-19 free certificate made mandatory
Sabarimala pilgrimage begins, Covid-19 free certificate made mandatory
Fire at Assam’s Baghjan gas well finally doused after more than five months
Fire at Assam’s Baghjan gas well finally doused after more than five months
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In