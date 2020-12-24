e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Goa set for Christmas celebration with Covid-19 norms in place

Goa set for Christmas celebration with Covid-19 norms in place

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Goa is all set to usher in Christmas festivities from Thursday midnight with beaches already crowded and markets abuzz with last-minute shopping by parishioners.

travel Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 20:02 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Panaji
Representational Image
Representational Image(Unsplash)
         

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Goa is all set to usher in Christmas festivities from Thursday midnight with beaches already crowded and markets abuzz with last-minute shopping by parishioners. Churches and chapels in Goa, which comprises about 30 per cent people of Christian faith, are geared up for the midnight masses, to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, while adhering to the standard operating procedures laid down by the state government.

Residents of Nuvem village in South Goa district have put up Christmas stars along the three-km stretch on a national highway connecting capital city Panaji with Margao. However, post-midnight dances have been cancelled at various places, officials said.

Talking to PTI, Fr Maverick Fernandes of the Goa Church said, “A midnight mass can at a time have up to 200 people, who will have to maintain physical distance, wear masks and sanitise their hands.” He said all the parishes have been given the liberty to decide the size of crowd for the midnight masses.

Another priest from a church in South Goa said the Christmas mass is an event which no one would like to miss.

“Since the crowd size has to be restricted, the number of masses will have to be increased this year as parishioners would like to attend them,” he said.

“Religious activities are on. But, the dances which used to be held after the midnight mass have been cancelled at various places,” he said.

Markets in the state were seen packed with items used to decorate cribs, depicting the birth of Lord Jesus.

“You will find the same number of cribs this time as last year. The COVID-19 restrictions have not dampened the spirits of people,” claimed Agnelo Gracias, a resident of Nuvem village.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
UK’s new coronavirus strain more contagious, likely to cause more deaths: Study
UK’s new coronavirus strain more contagious, likely to cause more deaths: Study
Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for J-K residents
Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for J-K residents
Learning to beat a virus
Learning to beat a virus
‘Will talk to airport authorities’: Jain on infected UK flyers slipping out
‘Will talk to airport authorities’: Jain on infected UK flyers slipping out
In Kashmir, the return of democracy
In Kashmir, the return of democracy
Rs 4,000 crore attached in Agri Gold scam that cheated 32 lakh in 3 states
Rs 4,000 crore attached in Agri Gold scam that cheated 32 lakh in 3 states
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In