Humour: The good, bad, ugly of air travel

“It can hardly be a coincidence that no language on Earth has ever produced the expression ‘as pretty as an airport.’ Airports are ugly. Some are very ugly. Some attain a degree of ugliness that can only be the result of a special effort.” Douglas Adams’ 1988 fantasy detective novel The Long Dark Tea-Time of the Soul speaks a universal truth more or less. Some Indian airports have risen to glittering heights, though, with sprawling art galleries and fancy shops lowering the dreariness quotient. But it is an inescapable reality that material success in this lifetime can now by and large be measured by the time one spends in these freezing portals to airborne tin cans.

Summoning Dickens & Co.

Let me venture an aphorism. ‘Success means never having to take an early morning, or connecting, flight.’ I stand by this credo, unless and until a quirk of fate makes it almost impossible to follow. For example, the recent closure of Jet Airways. Like countless other passengers, I found my summer holiday plans grounded on account of the terrible events that led to the airline’s downfall. Rebooking meant swallowing my aphoristic pride and taking whatever affordable seats came at whatever hour.

One place where you can extract your notional revenge on airlines that have ever let you down is the drinks trolley

To add insult to injury, my respectably scheduled direct flight back home had now forked into two separate ones, with the first airport call looming at an unearthly 4.30am at London’s Heathrow. I tried hard to summon literary thoughts while being driven through dark and desolate streets. Alas, Dickens and Co. could not be persuaded to leave their resting spots at that vulgar hour. (Perhaps I should have channelled Oscar Wilde. But he’s buried in Paris. Are even artistic fantasies governed by these rigid laws?) Cursed by punctuality, I arrived at 3.30am. An hour’s nap at the airport before the first check-in is a new low even for me.

MR Mister

One of the new – and rare – joys of international travel for us Indians is the scrapping of those fiddly immigration forms. I’m of the opinion that if someone played the film Swades’ title song while in the process of completing one of those odious documents, they would abandon travel plans and run back home at once.

The freedom from form-filling reminded me of the time I was heading back from India’s win against Bangladesh in Dhaka at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. As the captain announced the distribution of cake to celebrate the victory (the flight was ferrying the cricket team back to India), a meek fellow next to me requested help with his immigration form.“Mister,” he replied, when I asked him his name, confused by the scrawl on his passport. “Mister what?” I persisted. He pointed to the scrawl. His (official) name was indeed ‘Mister’. In Bangla-inflected Hindi he explained how the passport authorities in Bangladesh had found his original name to be too long, hence the title. I completed Mr Mister’s form and contemplated the absurdity of humans and our bizarre systems.

Kindly fold your tray table

“What’s the deal with airplane food?” The question associated with comedian Jerry Seinfeld comes to mind every time I’m offered one of those always tantalising, always disappointing foil-covered bonsai meals. On a recent journey, I told the industrious flight attendant I’d like the savoury crepe. She immediately offloaded a dish of zeera aloo and paratha on my tray table. When a sandwich was served a few hours later – an entirely inedible concoction featuring (what I’m convinced were) discarded coleslaw leftovers – I was glad of the earlier misunderstanding.

But there’s one place where you can perhaps extract your notional revenge on all the airlines that have ever let you down – the drinks trolley. When the evening’s refreshments are served by attendants in dulcet tones, passengers are prone to forgetting about all the lost baggage and missed connections. Little bottles of liquor and tiny packets of nuts enjoyed over short episodes of entertainment on mini screens. Nothing like air travel to cut us hubristic humans down to size.

From HT Brunch, July 14, 2019

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 21:45 IST