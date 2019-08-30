e-paper
Paint the town red: Spain’s La Tomatina, now in its 74th year, inspired by food fight in 1945

More than 20,000 people pelted each other with ripe tomatoes in the annual La Tomatina street battle in Spain that has become a major tourist attraction.

travel Updated: Aug 30, 2019 08:38 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
BUÑOL, Spain
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)(AP)
         

More than 20,000 people pelted each other with ripe tomatoes Wednesday in the annual Tomatina street battle in a town in eastern Spain that has become a major tourist attraction.

The party saw 145 tons of tomatoes offloaded from six trucks into crowds packing Buñol’s streets for the midday hour-long battle.

The fight left participants and the surrounding streets awash in red pulp.

Participants donned swimming goggles to protect their eyes.

 

Organizers hosed the streets down moments after the event’s end at noon while participants used public showers or the town river.

“It’s just amazing. Absolutely loved every minute of it,” said Abby Tacktee, 28, from Newcastle, England. “It’s was just a laugh a minute.”

The event, which costs 12 euros (about $13) for a basic ticket, with 5,000 tickets reserved for town residents and 17,000 for people from outside.

The event has been held for 74 years and was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the tomato-producing region.

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ( AP )

The Bollywood film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, known for its amazing destinations, was shot primarily in Spain and also featured a version of La Tomatina, created on a film set.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed.)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 08:33 IST

