Panama offers Covid-19 tests to international travellers

Panama offers Covid-19 tests to international travellers

Panama is the latest country to offer travellers a Covid-19 test when they arrive at its main airport, a little less than a week after resuming international flights following a seven-month suspension due to the pandemic.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:56 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Panama City
The Sofia SARS Antigen Fluorescent Immunoassay tests are meant to prevent the import of new cases.
The Sofia SARS Antigen Fluorescent Immunoassay tests are meant to prevent the import of new cases.

International flights resumed on Monday, October 12.

Since then, some 1,000 people were tested, said Yelitza Campos, an adviser at Jers Medical, the distributer of the tests in Panama.

A Panamanian health official said of those tested, one in 20 people have come back positive for Covid-19 .

Raffoul Arab, the manager of the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, said the tests cost $50 for travellers who do not already have a negative test less than 48 hours old.

Panama has so far registered about 125,000 official cases and 2,500 deaths.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

