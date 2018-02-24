Singapore remains a hot travel destination for Indians, saw 1.27 million visitors in 2017

For the third time in a row, Singapore has registered record arrivals from India with 1.27 travellers visiting the country last year. Over 1.1 million Indian travellers went to Singapore in 2016. Visitor arrivals from India into Singapore has crossed the one-million mark, according to data from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

India has moved a notch higher in becoming the third biggest source market for Singapore, from fourth earlier, ahead of Malaysia, but behind China and Indonesia. Tourist arrivals from India also registered the highest growth rate of 16% among all other markets, according to STB.

Six others out of the top 15 source markets, including China, witnessed over 13% growth. “We are happy that Singapore continues to be perceived as one of the must-visit destinations,” Singapore Tourism Board regional director — SAMEA, GB Srithar said.

The board plans to focus on deepening and expanding partnership with travel trade partners, informed Srithar.

