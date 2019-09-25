Tips to keep in mind before travelling by yourself

travel

Sep 25, 2019

If you search for #solotravel on Instagram today, ther+e are 5M posts, with the number steadily moving towards the next million. Evidently, planning a holiday is no more seen as complex or bothersome. It is not hard to find places to stay at and cities no more daunting labyrinths to navigate through. What’s more — you don’t have to wait for a companion, and all one has to do is a pack a bag and leave.

Soundarya Sharma, actor

For me, the solo trip to Manhattan was a blind trip. I didn’t plan for it at all but I realised I am my best company. There are no drawbacks as such but when it comes to capturing moments, you’ve to stop locals to have pictures clicked. Have a sense of self-revelation as you walk alone, explore local areas, try new cuisines and do a lot more.

Mannara Chopra, actor

Sometimes, it’s good not to plan too much. Go for it, like for me it was going to Doha and exploring the city all by myself. It teaches you about life, takes out inhibitions, teaches you how to take risks, manage situations, you learn how to adapt to things. Some places have friendly people, you can sit on the bar table and chat with them. They will tell you about unexplored places and recommend some great eateries.

#solo on the up

According to UK-based travel trade association ABTA’s annual Holiday Habits survey for 2018, one in nine holidaymakers reported taking a holiday on their own in the previous 12 months.

“20% of the customers we get are solo travellers. A year back this percentage was around 7-8%. Sometimes, both the husband and the wife want to travel at the same time but to different locations. This is because a holiday today is more about the experience than just going and touching or seeing a place and coming back,” says Akash Dahiya, co-founder of a company that provides loans for holidays.

Sharat Dhall, COO of a top travel agency, points out that the number of women travellers is more. “Women solo travellers have increased manifold with them getting in touch with us through various channels enquiring about destinations that can be explored solo.”

The solo travel checklist

Learn a few words in the local language

It’s always good to learn a new language. While travelling it helps you communicate better and helps understand a culture. So, make an effort to communicate in the local language.

Interact with locals

Often, there are local, independent coffee shops that have communal tables. So, over coffee, you can meet new people and enjoy a cultural mix.

Pick the right stay

Choose a homestay, a hostel or a B&B. Such places have common rooms and are great places to meet people. There are exchange programs – you stay with a family and then whenever they come to your city, they stay with you — it helps you grow and makes a solo trip more fun.

Get the right gear for photos

Asking the locals to click for you helps in communication with them as well as getting a nice photograph. However, if you want professional shots, get the right equipment. “I get messages every day about who takes my photos while travelling/how I take my own photos/questions from people who want to travel solo but want great photos, too. [My] photos were taken with a tripod and interval timer. I set it up to snap a photo every second, get it started, then go have some fun while it shoots away! With the right equipment and some practice, you can be your own personal photographer,” explains Youtuber and solo travel influencer Allison Anderson in one of her social media posts.

Travel light

Since you are alone and there is nobody to help you with the luggage, make sure you pack light and smart. Carry a backpack at all times for essentials.

Take interactive tours

There are walking tours wherein you can interactive with the host and the other members. Go for a drink with them to develop new friendships. You can also opt for workshops such as cooking or learning a skill specific to the city that brings you closer to its culture.

Don’t forget to take insurance

You are alone and in case of an emergency, you must have insurance. This is because many countries refuse to admit you in the hospital if you don’t have one. Sharma points to another major problem — in case of a health issue or emergency you don’t have anyone to take you to the hospital. “However, if you make connections there, it might be helpful,” he adds.

Currency management

Inform the bank (Indian) beforehand that you will be using the (Indian) card so that they can activate international payments. You don’t need to carry a lot of cash and different currencies if travelling to multiple places. Get a prepaid currency card. It is safe and secure, suggests Dhall.

Get the right apps

Identify what you need in your mobile phone. You might need a translation app if going to a China or Japan. “Research for apps that are country-specific, in terms of food and transportation that you can book easily. Apps like Uber work in Europe and UK but you need to change the settings. TripAdvisor is good for things-to-do while Goggle maps is your go-to for navigation,” says Dhall.

Sep 25, 2019