Tokyo, Bangkok, Taipei top destinations for travellers during Lunar New Year

Tokyo, Bangkok and Taipei are the top three destinations for travellers from across Asia to celebrate the Lunar New Year, according to data from travel platform Agoda.

travel Updated: Jan 20, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, sees the biggest global migration as revellers across the globe visit family and friends. Spending quality time with family and enjoying tasty treats for reunion dinners takes precedence during the Lunar New Year, making it a perfect time for the whole family to travel together.

This year, Tokyo nudged Bangkok off the pole position, steadily climbing the ranks from third place in 2018 to the top spot, while Taipei moves to third place.

In fact, Taiwan is a key destination this year, with four of its cities featuring in the top ten, Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung and Tainan. Other favourite destinations to welcome the Lunar New Year include Seoul and Chiang Mai.

It is a little wonder then, that Japan, Malaysia and Thailand secured top overall destinations for Asian travellers, to bring in the Lunar New Year -- each offering their own unique blend of mouth-watering eats, cultural experiences and shopping havens for every member in the family to enjoy.

As per Agoda, while travellers from China are flocking to Japan with Tokyo, Osaka and Sapporo being the top international destination cities, Japan is the number one country for tourists from Thailand this Spring Festival.

Meanwhile, Japanese visitors are heading to more tropical spots, and their South Korean counterparts are also heading for beach destinations.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

