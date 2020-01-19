e-paper
Home / Travel / Manali, Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda: Himachal Pradesh’s popular tourist destinations get more snow cover

Manali, Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda: Himachal Pradesh’s popular tourist destinations get more snow cover

While Shimla saw a light spell of snowfall on Saturday evening, nearby places like Kufri and Narkanda experienced moderate snowfall.

travel Updated: Jan 19, 2020 13:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Shimla
Manali: Tourists visit the Solangnala during snowfall in Manali district, Saturday.
Manali: Tourists visit the Solangnala during snowfall in Manali district, Saturday.(PTI)
         

Shimla, Jan 19 (IANS) A day after Himachal Pradesh’s popular tourist destination Shimla and its nearby destinations received snowfall pushing down the temperatures by several notches, they saw sunny morning on Sunday.

While Shimla saw a light spell of snowfall on Saturday evening, nearby places like Kufri and Narkanda experienced moderate snowfall, according to a Met official.

Kufri, which experienced a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, had 3 cm snow.

In the state capital, the snow largely melted, while Kufri has a good accumulation of snow.

“High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Kinnaur and Shimla districts experienced moderate snow,” the official said.

Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti recorded a low of minus 14.6 degrees C, while it was minus 8.4 degrees C in Kalpa in Kinnaur district.

Reports say Ribba village in Kinnaur district had an avalanche on Saturday. However, there was no loss to life and property.

Also read: Zanskar, Narkanda and more: Himalayan destinations gaining traction amidst travellers

Manali, which is still marooned in blanket of snow, saw the minimum temperature at minus 4.4 degrees Celsius. The popular skiing slopes, just 13 km from Manali, have accumulated more than three feet of snow.

Shimla recorded a low of 0.6 degree Celsius, while it was 2.4 degrees C below freezing point in Dalhousie and 2.2 degrees C in Dharamsala.

The weather office said many places in the state would again experience snowfall on January 21. Till then the weather would largely remain dry.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

