Uttarakhand builds a snow leopard park in order to attract the attention of tourists towards the state

In an attempt to revive the tourism industry after months of Covid-19 lockdown and ensure that activities related to tourism go on the entire year, Uttarakhand is building a snow leopard park in Uttarkashi district

travel Updated: Sep 28, 2020 14:50 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India]
Uttarakhand gears up for a snow leopard park to attract more tourists
         

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said tourism activities were increasing in the state, but were affected by COVID-19 and would soon pick up pace.

“Tourism in the state has increased rapidly. Religious and other tourism activities are also being promoted. The tourism activities have definitely reduced due to COVID-19, but it will definitely improve when the situation gets better,” The CM said on the occasion of World Tourism Day through a webinar, as per the press release issued by his office.

He added, “Uttarakhand is a state with varied biodiversity, snow-clad mountain ranges, variety of fauna and excellent human resource which attract the attention of tourists towards the state. We are also building a snow leopard park in Uttarkashi district.”

The government is trying to ensure that activities related to tourism go on the entire year.

“Uttarakhand has a favourable environment for activities like kayaking, rafting, and paragliding. Efforts are being made to promote tourism in the border areas. The government is promoting homestays. Keeping this in mind, over 2200 homestays have been registered. Several homestays have been built in Almora, Pithoragarh, Pauri. Homestays not only attract tourists but also provide employment opportunities,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

