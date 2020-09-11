e-paper
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India plans to operate special flight from Basra in Iraq to New Delhi

Indian Embassy in Baghdad alerts Indian nationals stranded in Iraq to register for travelling to India under the Vande Bharat Mission

travel Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:50 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Baghdad [Iraq]
Air India plans to operate special flight from Basra in Iraq to New Delhi(Twitter/LaxmanR83204220)
         

Air India is intending to operate a special evacuation charter flight to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals from Basra in Iraq to New Delhi on September 17 under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Indian Embassy in Baghdad said on Thursday.

“All stranded Indian nationals desirous of travelling to Indian are requested to register themselves with the Embassy afresh and forward the mandatory undertaking form by the evening of September 12,” the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

All the travellers are also required to visit https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration to submit a self-declaration form at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel and https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/covid-19-exemption-international-passenger for applying for exemption from quarantine.

The Indian Embassy said an update regarding the purchase of tickets will be made in due course of time.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

Currently, the sixth phase of the mission is underway from September 1 till October 24.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

