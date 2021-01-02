e-paper
Home / Travel / Winter games organised to boost tourism in Gulmarg

Winter games organised to boost tourism in Gulmarg

The tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg District on Saturday started winter games here in an effort to boost tourism.

travel Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:54 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
The tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg District on Saturday started winter games here in an effort to boost tourism.
The tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg District on Saturday started winter games here in an effort to boost tourism.(Yahoo)
         

The tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg District on Saturday started winter games here in an effort to boost tourism.

Seven different winter sports competitions like alpine skiing, snow cycling, snowmobile race, sledging, ATV race, snow tube race have been organised.

The winter games are an extension of the carnival organised by the tourism department on the occasion of New Year and will help attract tourists, especially those who are interested in winter sports.

“We are trying to make Gulmarg full of festivities so that tourists can enjoy their visit here,” said Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director Tourism, Kashmir.

Wani further said that the festivities will continue till the time Gulmarg is covered by snow.

He added, “We are trying to provide a platform for youths so that they can divert their energy for something positive and enjoy the snow. Through this, we want to convey a message to people around the world that we are ready to receive tourists.”

“Gulmarg is a famous ski resort around the globe. There will be no foreign tourists this year due to COVID but will definitely attract the national tourists,” said Huma Rashid, a resident of the area.

People have appreciated the steps taken by the government of J&K to promote tourism as well as winter sports.  

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

