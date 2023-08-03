‘I find her advice ludicrous,’ ex-porn star Mia Khalifa trolled over viral Tiktok marriage advice

Mia Khalifa, known for her past career in the adult industry, recently made waves on TikTok when she decided to drop some knowledge on marriage. Despite being married twice and engaged three times, Mia faced massive trolling online, with many questioning her suitability to offer advice on the subject. Mia Khalifa in a still from the Ramy trailer.

In a recent podcast interview, Mia revealed that she is open to exploring lesbian relationships. However, she clarified that she would only seek healthy and non-toxic connections. Additionally, she expressed that emotional intelligence is a vital trait she looks for in a partner, challenging the notion that men are inherently better at it.

In her TikTok video that went viral, Mia recounted her previous marriages and engagements, shedding light on her unconventional journey. She started by humorously saying, "Baby girl does not know I am Tom Brady at this game," referencing her rumored link to the American football superstar during his divorce with Gisele Bundchen in October 2022. Mia explained that she married at 18 and divorced at 21, followed by a second marriage at 25, which ended in divorce at 28. Her third engagement occurred at 29 but ended at 30. Despite the broken engagements, Mia playfully mentioned keeping "Tom Brady on his toes."

Marriage is not a trap

She encouraged people not to feel trapped in relationships and marriages that are no longer fulfilling. “We should not be afraid to leave these men. We are not stuck with these people. Marriage is not a sanctimonious thing- it is paper work,” she said. However, if the commitment doesn't bring happiness and fulfillment, it's okay to leave. “It is a commitment you make to someone but if you feel like you are not getting anything from that commitment, and you are trying- you gotta go. You have to go,” she continued.

Addressing her audience, Mia emphasized the importance of making choices that align with one's own happiness and well-being. While she acknowledged that ending relationships involves paperwork and effort, she stressed that one's life and happiness are worth the trouble. “I know it is difficult to fill out paper work and make appointments and do all these things. But this is your f**king life. Do you want to be stuck with someone? Period,” she added

Mia Khalifa's candid marriage advice has sparked conversations online, with some supporting her message while others continue to criticize her past. Defending her, a user wrote, "Funny thing is that all Mia Khalifa is saying here, is don't force yourself to stay with someone you don't love. Meanwhile the checkmarks are acting like she's saying something insane lol. This site, and the opinions it allows to be pushed in the algorithm are actually vile lol."

Another user wrote, “The advice given to treat marriage as merely paperwork is not good advice, the messenger is irrelevant.” Echoing similar sentiments, another user tweeted, “Regardless of her profession, I find her advice ludicrous. The notion that one should abandon a marriage when they're not gaining anything from it, simply because it's 'just a piece of paper,' undermines the values of communication, marriage counseling, and making efforts to resolve issues. The message she's conveying is essentially advising people to quit easily. And to top it all off, she proudly declares 'I kept the ring,' as if it's a commendable action.”