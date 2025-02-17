‘100 marks for creativity’: Harsh Goenka praises college student for paragliding to exam centre

A first-year student, in a rush to get to his exam centre, chose to paraglide to it, in a move that earned praise from billionaire Harsh Goenka. According to a report by TOI, the student ran a juice centre at the scenic Harrison's Folly Point in Maharashtra. His exam, which had gotten cancelled earlier, was rescheduled but he was unaware of the change in the date. "While I was at work, I got to know about it from my friends," he said. Knowing that he would be too late if he travelled by road, he sought the help of a paraglider. Billionaire Harsh Goenka shared a paragliding video claiming it was a student running late to his exam centre.(X/hvgoenka)

The student was able to land at the centre just 10 minutes before the exam and was allowed to sit for the test. A video of the December 15 incident recently went viral on social media.

Sharing a purported video of the student taking off on the paraglider, Goenka praised his zeal and creativity. "A Panchgani student paraglided 15 km to make it to his exam on time as the traffic was very high on the roads. 100 marks for creative problem solving! #ExamHacks #OnlyInIndia," he wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

Harsh Goenka's take on the video has divided the internet with many agreeing with his praise while others criticising the young student for his actions. "Zero for risk management. I don't see myself indulging in any adventure sport in India. Not anytime soon at least," said one of them.

Another user, however, praised the young man. "A fire in the belly. A strong internal urge to become something. A determination to overcome hurdles and a positive mindset," he opined.

"Lucky him. He should have started a couple of hours early instead of risking the power lines, tree cover, stress and other hazards. 10 marks for practicality & 90 marks for attention capturing and engagement farming," said a third user.

(Also read: Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding: Harsh Goenka shares unseen video from ceremony)

Others wondered how the student was able to perfectly land at his exam centre. "One thing I didn't understand, how and where he landed. Is he using Google Maps to reach the destination?" said one of them