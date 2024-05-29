10-foot-long crocodile attempts to scale railing in UP’s Bulandshahr, video goes viral

A video of a 10-foot-long crocodile trying to scale a railing in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr has gone viral on the Internet and is sending chills down people’s spines. According to reports, the crocodile crawled out of a canal and made its way into the nearby area. UP: Massive 10-foot-long crocodile trying to climb the railing in Bulandshahr. (X/@SachinGuptaUP)

In the video, the crocodile can be seen climbing a railing to jump into the river Ganga flowing below. However, it fails to do so and falls to the ground. HT.com couldn’t independently verify when or where the video was taken.

According to a report by Hindustan, the locals informed the forest officials in Uttar Pradesh, after which Forest Range Officer Mohit Chaudhary, along with crocodile rescue expert Pawan Kumar, sprung into action.

To catch the crocodile, forest officials first covered its head with a cloth and tied its mouth with ropes. They then secured its hind legs with ropes, with four officials holding onto the ropes, controlling the crocodile’s head and front legs, and two holding its tail.

The female crocodile was later released into its natural habitat.

Earlier, a resident of Assam’s Nagaon district was shocked to find not just one or two but a total of 35 snakes in the bathroom of their house. Animal lover Sanjib Deka rescued the snakes and later released them into their natural habitat.

A video capturing the snakes coiled under a large rock was shared by news agency ANI. It progresses to show several snakes being collected in a bucket.

After taking out the snakes, Sanjib Deka told ANI, "The house owner informed me about the presence of snakes and I reached the spot. I found that many snakes were crawling at the place. I recovered around 35 snakes crawling from a newly constructed toilet of the house. Later I released the snakes crawl at Joisagar Dalani area."