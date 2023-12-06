close_game
News / Trending / Massive python spotted in cloth shop in UP’s Meerut. Watch hair-raising video

Massive python spotted in cloth shop in UP’s Meerut. Watch hair-raising video

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 06, 2023 05:00 PM IST

A forest department team was dispatched to the shop, and the snake was safely rescued. It was later released back into its natural habitat.

A shop owner in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut was taken aback to discover a huge python inside his store. Ravi Kumar, the shop owner, immediately evacuated the shop along with his employees and customers. He also informed the Meerut forest department.

Snake in a shop in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. (X/@ManojSh28986262)
Snake in a shop in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. (X/@ManojSh28986262)

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Kumar shared that a customer had spotted the snake on one of the racks in their shop. “One of our employees was attending to customers. The customer spotted the snake and informed him. This caused everyone to panic and leave the shop.”

“We remained outside the shop and waited for the forest department team to rescue the reptile. The team arrived after 1.5 hours and successfully rescued the snake,” he added.

A video of the incident has also been slowly gaining traction on social media and is shocking people. “A giant python was found in the shop. There was chaos in the market after seeing the python. Forest department team caught the python. The case of Lalkurti Peeth market of Meerut,” reads the caption to the video shared on X. The video shows a python slithering on a rack of clothes in a shop located in the Lalkurti Peeth market of Meerut. The snake caused chaos in the market, and people were surprised to see it there.

Watch the video here:

The Meerut forest department rescued the python and safely released it back into its natural habitat. During the rescue operation, no casualties were reported.

