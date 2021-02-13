10-year-old gorilla becomes a mom for first time in Virunga National Park, Congo
Congo’s Virunga National Park has announced the birth of a male gorilla, the first baby this year for the park that says its mountain gorilla families have been instrumental in raising the threatened species' global population.
The park said that this is the first baby born to 10 year-old Bazirushaka and is the 12th member of the Lulengo family. The newborn was discovered by rangers on Thursday during a routine check in the park.
The Virunga National Park is home to some of the world’s last mountain gorillas whose population now stands at more than 1,000. There were 17 gorilla births in the park last year, it said.
The announcement comes about a month after the park said that gunmen shot and killed at least six rangers in the park in Nyamitwitwi, located in the Rutshuru area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra-based artist's 3D art on display at gallery in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-year-old gorilla becomes a mom for first time in Virunga National Park, Congo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First lady Jill Biden shares pics of Valentine's Day décor at the White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman turns Bernie Sanders’ meme into food art, Stephen King shares it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astronomers discover a surprising sight while searching for a massive black hole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Margaret Atwood's Zoom cat filter mishap related tweet sparks laughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid mispronounces words while learning, video is adorably hilarious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharing food to helping turtle: People recall the moment they fell in love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corowa-kun: Cartoon dog spreads awareness about Covid-19 vaccine in Japan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This perfectly synchronized dance video is weirdly satisfying to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shares life lessons that people can learn from plants. Watch inspiring video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astronaut shares picture of Japan's Mount Fuji taken from space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazilian ballerina born without arms inspires people with her positive attitude
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog practices ‘WWE moves’ on pooch sibling. Seen the adorably funny video yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GIFs to emotional posts: Know how Twitter is celebrating Hug Day 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox