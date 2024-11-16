12-year-old Mangaluru boy creates record by illustrating Bhagavad Gita with 84,426 pictures

A remarkable achievement by 12-year-old Prasanna Kumar DP, a student at Swaroopa Adyayana Kendra, has earned him recognition in the India Book of Records (IBR). The young scholar created a unique pictorial representation of the entire Bhagavad Gita, illustrating all 700 shlokas using a pictorial language developed by the centre. In total, he crafted 84,426 intricate images to represent each word of the sacred text. 12-year-old boy from Mangaluru set an IBR record by illustrating the Bhagavad Gita. (HT_PRINT)

A journey of dedication

Prasanna, the son of Pampapathi and Nandini from Holehonnur, Shivamogga district, embarked on this extraordinary task after joining Swaroopa Adyayana Kendra just a year ago, following his studies at Rashtrothana Vidhyalaya in Shivamogga. His work on the Bhagavad Gita began with a single aim: to transform the revered Sanskrit verses into an entirely visual experience. Over the span of two-and-a-half months, Prasanna worked tirelessly, day and night, producing 1,400 lines of illustrations on hardboard sheets.

The achievement and recognition

Prasanna’s dedication was recognised in August when he was awarded the IBR Achiever record for his artistic feat. The Bhagavad Gita, comprising 700 verses, was translated into 84,426 unique illustrations, each symbolising a different word. The achievement not only showcases Prasanna’s concentration and skill but also highlights the innovative learning methods employed at the Swaroopa Adyayana Kendra.

The role of Swaroopa Adyayana Kendra

The founder of Swaroopa Adyayana Kendra, Gopadkar, explained that the centre's unique pictorial language helps students memorise various subjects with ease. "The pictorial language that our centre developed can be used to memorise any subject. Notes for any subject can be easily memorised by students using pictorial language," he said. Gopadkar emphasised that while the institute is not an art school, it strives to develop artistic skills alongside academic achievements, encouraging students to excel in multiple areas. "Each student develops at least 10 talents, and many of them have set records using our learning methods," he added.

Prasanna's future goals

Reflecting on his achievement, Prasanna shared that the process enhanced his concentration and self-confidence. "The Adyayana Kendra greatly encouraged me. They provided me with the strength to learn, which boosted my concentration and self-confidence. I am ready to set another world record," he said. With a keen desire to push further, Prasanna plans to document his achievement in a bid to enter the Guinness World Records. As part of his future project, he aims to translate the Bhagavad Gita into the Swaroopa pictorial style for each English letter, marking the next step in his journey.