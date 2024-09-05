12-year-old suffers cardiac arrest cause of chroming, a dangerous and viral social media trend

Social media trends can often take a dangerous turn, even leading to one's life being on the line. Recently, a 12-year-old boy from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, in the UK, took part in one such trend and suffered a seizure before going into cardiac arrest. The boy suffered a stroke after participating in the social media trend and was later taken to the hospital. (Unsplash)

What happened with the 12-year-old boy?

Cesar Watson-King had inhaled a can of antiperspirant when he collapsed. His mother, Nichola King, who had just finished breastfeeding her youngest, heard a loud thump and ran downstairs to investigate what had happened. Upon the sight, her eldest son Kaiden dialled 999 while Nichola performed CPR as they waited for the ambulance.

Cesar was then transported to the hospital and was in a medically induced in a coma for two days after experiencing several seizures and heart attacks, reported the Metro UK. (Also Read: After hwak tuah, 'very demure, very mindful' trend takes over social media- all you need to know)

Fortunately, the boy recovered and was sent home.

What is chroming?

According to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, the name "chroming" came from sniffing chrome-based paint. However, a variety of solvents meant for domestic or industrial usage are breathed, including nail polish remover, hairspray, aerosol deodorant, lighter fluid, gasoline, paint thinners, spray paint, permanent markers and more. This is done to achieve a short term high. (Also Read: What is tadpole water? A 'funky' tasting drink viral among Gen-Z for weight loss)

Why are people taking part in this trend?

Although this trend is highly harmful, particularly for children, breathing these compounds produces a temporary "euphoric effect." According to the American Addiction Centers, chroming is popular among Generation Z, and experimentation rates have increased for individuals aged 16 to 24 following the epidemic. The craze has gained popularity on TikTok, with millions of views on videos tagged "Whiptok," according to The New York Post.