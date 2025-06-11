14 years after Virat Kohli’s warning over ‘foul language’, X user finally suspended

The X account of a person who was warned by Virat Kohli in 2011 for allegedly using "foul language" against the cricketer has been suspended, nearly 14 years after the exchange. Virat Kohli had issued a stern message to "Ishaan3" in 2011.

In 2011, Virat Kohli issued a stern message to an X user whose handle is named @Ishaan3, telling him that his account will be deactivated soon.

"your account has been reported and will be deactivated soon. dont tweet if u wana use foul language(sic)," Kohli told Ishaan on December 6, 2011.

See Virat Kohli's post on X from 2011:

Over the years, the X user took frequent digs at Kohli and often boasted that his account had never been suspended despite the warning.

"Still I am on Twitter bro... 5... paanch saal ho gaye (it has been five years)," he told Kohli in 2016.

"10 saal hogaye Kohli bhai," he said in another post in 2020.

The cricketer's post, which is still up on X, has drawn numerous reactions over the years, with latest posts including people sharing screenshots of Ishaan's X account's suspension.

While the exact date of the X user's account suspension is unclear, X users began flagging the action on Wednesday, sharing screenshots of the suspended account.

Soon, fans of Kohli celebrated the action on the X user.

“Golden year for Virat Kohli… RCB ne trophy jeet li aur Issaan ka account suspend ho gaya (RCB won the trophy and Ishaan's account has been suspended),” a user said.

“Kohli winning every long due this year,” another person said.

X can suspended a user's account for various types of violation of the platform's rules on safety, privacy and authenticity.