THANE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharashtra Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 question paper leak has arrested Suman Gupta, wife of the alleged mastermind of the interstate paper leak racket, Bijender Gupta, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four. SIT arrests wife of mastermind behind TET-2026 paper leak

The Thane police SIT arrested Gupta from her residence in Patna on Monday and brought her by flight to Mumbai. On Tuesday, she was produced before a Bhiwandi court and remanded in police custody till July 6, said Pawan Bansod, deputy commissioner of police (zone 2), Thane.

Gupta was handling financial transactions of her husband and had transferred money to him as well as the three arrested accused, Bansod, who heads the SIT, said. “We are investigating her digital footprint and financial transactions to understand the extent of her involvement in the racket,” he said.

As reported by HT earlier, the Thane police on Saturday arrested two Bihar residents and a Haryana resident from the outskirts of Bhiwandi with copies of the TET-2026 question paper, which education department officials confirmed were copies of the paper meant for the exam scheduled on Sunday. The exam was subsequently postponed, leaving more than 600,000 candidates in disarray.

On Sunday, the arrested trio were produced before a Bhiwandi court and remanded in police custody till July 6. Two other accused – alleged kingpin Bijender Gupta and his associate Kapil Dahia – are absconding and the police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against them, suspecting they may flee the country to evade arrest.

When Suman Gupta was produced in court on Tuesday, her lawyer Shailesh Gaikwad claimed that she had been arrested merely because she was the wife of the main accused and because she had spoken to him. She was cooperating with the police in their investigation, the lawyer said.

Public prosecutor Sumit Jadhav said Gupta had been in constant touch with her husband and had, in the couple of days preceding her arrest, transferred some money to his accounts. The police needed her custody to investigate the transactions and call detail records, he said.

The Thane police have formed six teams to investigate the case from multiple angles. Investigators suspect that the examination paper may have been leaked either from a printing press in Agra, which prints recruitment exam papers for several states, or during its transit from Agra to examination centers across Maharashtra.