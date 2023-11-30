14-year-old creates history by winning 1 crore in KBC, Haryana CM congratulates him

A 14-year-old child made history on the renowned quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati by being the youngest winner of ₹1 crore. Mayank, a Class 8 boy from Mahendragarh in Haryana, astounded showgoers on the 15th episode of the program hosted by Amitabh Bachchan when he successfully answered the 16th question and won the grand prize. After his achievement, Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, took to X to share about it and even praised the youngster.

Mayank from Haryana won ₹ I crore on the show. (X/@mlkhattar)

"Mayank Lal, a bright 8th class student from Mahendragarh, Haryana has brought laurels to the state by winning an amount of ₹1 crore with his knowledge and skills in KBC Junior. Talked to the genius son's father on the phone, and congratulated him, and wished Mayank for his bright future," wrote Manohar Lal Khattar in the caption of the post. (Also Read: KBC 15: Can you answer this ₹7 crore question about Leena Gade that made show's latest contestant quit?)

In the video, you can see the promo of the show, where Amitabh Bachchan jumps in excitement and shouts "1 crore". Further, the clip shows Manohar Lal Khattar congratulating the child's father and wishing him success for his future.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on November 27. Since being posted, it has gone viral with close to 50,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received over 1,000 likes and numerous comments.

An individual wrote, "Highly appreciative."

A second shared, "Congratulations."

A third added, "Great, victory congratulations."