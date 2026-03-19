15-year-old founder hires 38-year-old as first employee: ‘Broken the traditional career ladder’

A teenager running a company and hiring someone more than twice his age is turning heads online. Thomas Guthrie, founder of Runwise, shared the post on X (formerly Twitter). (Pexels/Representational Image)

A viral post about a 15-year-old founder bringing on a 38-year-old as his first employee has sparked wide discussion about how the internet is reshaping careers and workplace norms.

Thomas Guthrie, founder of Runwise, an AI tool, shared the post on X, where it quickly gained attention.

15-year-old hires older employee: The 15-year-old described how he hired his first employee despite the large age gap, calling it a clear sign that the traditional career ladder is no longer fixed.

“I just hired my first employee. He's 38, I'm 15,” he wrote.

The post highlighted the unusual age gap between the founder and his first employee, and many users reacted to the post, discussing how work and careers are evolving in the internet age.

“The internet has broken the traditional career ladder,” Guthrie adds in his post.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

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