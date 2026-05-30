₹18 LPA in corporate or ₹6 LPA in govt?’: Employee torn between money and stability
A professional sparked a fierce debate on Reddit after asking if they should leave a ₹18 LPA corporate job for a ₹7 LPA government role.
A professional’s dilemma over choosing between a high-paying corporate job and a stable government position has sparked an engaging online debate.
Currently earning ₹18 LPA in a major metro city, the individual is contemplating a switch to a government assistant role offering ₹7 LPA in their hometown. Though the corporate track promises faster financial growth and up to ₹50 LPA in a decade, the government path offers long-term stability and hometown postings. The employee took to social media to ask users whether they should sacrifice their high earning power for a more secure, less glamorous government life.
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“18 LPA in Corporate or 6LPA in Govt?” the individual asked in a Reddit post, adding, “So should I switch to govt and leave the glamorous life of corporate? Or I should stay in corporate and enjoy the life with all its cons?”
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “Don't pay attention to those giving you advice to select a ₹7 lpa govt job. It's not an executive post, na promotion milega na age jake decision-making roles, and is salary me hamesha middle class he reh jaoge (You won’t get a promotion or a role where you can make decisions, in this salary you will always remain a middle class). I am working in a PSU with a 20 LPA KA PACKAGE.”
Another expressed, “I'm in a PSU. The thing is, in a corporate setting, you have exposure to global work culture and varied work, and you can distance yourself from your company during time off. Can't do that in a PSU. You're always supposed to be available, posted in literal sh**holes, promotions take time and townships are remote. You get a good package, a good township to live in and good perks though. Grass is always greener on the other side, I guess.”
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A third commented, “Stay in corporate. It is difficult to sustain the standard of living you currently have after joining your new job.” A fourth posted, “If your family made investments that can give you an extra 30-50k per month, go for a government job without a thought. AI is getting better, and the private sector will be on fire in the next 3 years. Society is returning to a simpler way of life. Adapt so that at least you would always have a roof and food.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More