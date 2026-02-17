‘ ₹18k on rent, ₹12k on food in 7 days’: Man shares first week expenses after moving to Bengaluru

Take a look here at the post:

In his post, he wrote, "1 Week completed in Bengaluru, Spent ₹18k+ in rent and ₹12k+ in food. City life is not cheap, and I don’t have good spending habits too. Explored Indiranagar, HSR, Electronic City. Gonna stay in HSR, got a good fully furnished flat and everything available in walkable distance. Bengaluru is a good place to work, lot of people here are grinding. Never saw or expected like this."

A man who recently moved to Bengaluru has sparked conversation online after sharing a candid account of his first week in the city. Taking to X, the user named Praha opened up about the cost of living, his spending habits and his early impressions of India’s technology capital.

The post quickly gained traction, clocking more than 9,000 views and drawing several reactions from users who resonated with his experience.

Cost of living sparks discussion Several users responded to Praha’s breakdown of expenses, particularly the ₹18,000 rent, which many felt was reasonable by Bengaluru standards.

One user commented, "Damn welcome to the city bro. 18k is honestly a steal. I live in bellandur , prices are sky high."

Responding to this, Praha wrote, "Thanks bro, yeah it's high, but it's fine for now."

Others echoed similar sentiments about the city’s rising costs. "Bengaluru is very costly and i agree with you," one person said, while another observed, “city life is expensive with lot of opportunities.”

Praha mentioned that he had decided to stay in HSR Layout after exploring areas such as Indiranagar and Electronic City. His choice drew approval from some users familiar with the locality.

One commenter noted, "HSR is a hub for early stage startups, good job choosing the location."

Beyond work, some users encouraged him to embrace the city’s lifestyle. "True but do explore the coffee culture here its insane," one person wrote. Another added, "Welcome to Bengaluru, brother!"

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)