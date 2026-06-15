'2 jobs in 30 days': Indian woman shares how she landed Dubai jobs from India

An Indian woman’s Instagram post on how she landed jobs in Dubai has been drawing attention for its simple, step by step breakdown of job hunting abroad. Shared by Chanchal Kashyap, the post comes across as a practical guide for anyone trying to enter the UAE job market from India.

Woman embracing career growth in Dubai. (Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the post, she explains how clarity and consistency can make a difference when applying for jobs overseas. She lays out a structured process, starting with the most basic but important step: choosing the right role. As she puts it, “Choose your role and industry - be clear on what job you want,” whether it is sales, admin, digital marketing or hospitality.

‘2 jobs in 30 days’

She then moves to what she calls a Dubai ready CV. According to her, it should be clean, simple and ATS friendly. One key detail she highlights is adding intent clearly. “Include ‘Willing to relocate to Dubai’ in header,” she writes, suggesting that even small lines can make a resume stand out to recruiters. She also mentions using apps like TalkU to add a UAE number, which can help create a more local presence during applications.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Next, she focuses on LinkedIn, which she treats as a major job search tool. “Set location to Dubai, headline as ‘Open to Work in Dubai,’ add keywords from your industry,” she advises, along with turning on job alerts to stay active in the search. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next, she focuses on LinkedIn, which she treats as a major job search tool. “Set location to Dubai, headline as ‘Open to Work in Dubai,’ add keywords from your industry,” she advises, along with turning on job alerts to stay active in the search. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

(Also Read: 'Just Bengaluru things': Auto driver’s smartwatch QR code payment goes viral)

Her advice then shifts to job portals, where she encourages candidates to widen their reach. She lists platforms such as Bayt, Naukri Gulf, GulfTalent, Monster Gulf and Indeed UAE, saying that uploading your CV across multiple sites increases visibility.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Networking is another key point she stresses. She suggests directly reaching out to recruiters with a simple message. “Hi, I’m actively looking for opportunities in [industry] in Dubai. Would love to connect,” she writes, adding that polite communication can open doors.

Finally, she underlines what she calls the real difference maker, consistency. Her closing advice is straightforward. “Be consistent daily,” she notes, explaining that regular updates, follow ups and an active profile can slowly improve chances of getting noticed.

(Also Read: ₹25 LPA CTC after first salary turned out lower than expected: 'Mujhe laga bank ne galti ki hai'">IIT alum breaks down ₹25 LPA CTC after first salary turned out lower than expected: 'Mujhe laga bank ne galti ki hai')

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her post has resonated with many job seekers, especially those exploring opportunities in the Gulf, offering a clear and practical breakdown of how to approach the process step by step.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)