Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi
‘24 hours begging challenge’: Kolkata man begs to see how much he can earn. Viral video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 10, 2024 02:05 PM IST

A Kolkata man’s video pretending to be a beggar to see how much he can earn in one day has received mixed reactions from social media users.

Influencers often go to great lengths to create content, sometimes stepping into roles far removed from their everyday lives. A content creator on Instagram posed as a beggar to create a video for his followers. He begged in the streets of Kolkata to see how much he could earn in a day.

A Kolkata man in a torn T-shirt and jeans, pretending to be a beggar. (Instagram/@pantha_the_last_roll_number)
A Kolkata man in a torn T-shirt and jeans, pretending to be a beggar. (Instagram/@pantha_the_last_roll_number)

Pantha Deb shared the video with a caption that reads, “24 hours begging challenge.” In the video, the influencer introduces his idea to the audience and then sits below a bridge wearing a torn T-shirt and jeans. He also holds a bowl in his hand while begging for money.

Also Read: 'Beggar' buys an iPhone 15 with a sack full of coins. Watch

The entire video captures how the passers-by react to him begging. While some give him money, others completely ignore him. At the end of the day, he gives the money he earns to an elderly homeless woman.

Take a look at the video here:

What did social media say?

The video divided the social media. While some made fun of the man and said that people would do anything for clout, others praised him, adding that giving the money to a beggar was a good gesture.

Also Read: Man claims he was once a Bengaluru techie, now begs on streets. Viral video stirs the internet

“New startup idea,” joked an Instagram user. “Why don’t you do something useful with your time,” added another in Bengali. A third commented, “This is peak unemployment.” A fourth wrote, “Ending got me. Well done.”

According to his Instagram bio, Pantha Deb is a vlogger with over 2,500 followers. He has shared over 180 posts, mostly showing him playing pranks or experimenting.

What are your thoughts on this video of a content creator pretending to be a beggar in Kolkata?

2024
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
