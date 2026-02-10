24-year-old woman explains why generational wealth feels like a disadvantage, internet weighs in

While she said she deeply admires his resilience and sacrifices, comparing her life to his has left her uneasy. “I was born into privilege. I feel deeply grateful for that, but I’m also scared that it might unconsciously push me into a comfort zone. I feel that I don’t have that hunger, the drive. Financially, I don’t aspire for a certain because I’m already living it. Grown up with Luxury cars, holidays, stays so I don’t crave much I guess? Unconsciously, I suspect that my mind feels that I’ve already got this without working,” she wrote.

The OP further shared her father’s journey, saying that it was shaped by adversity. After losing his father at a young age, he moved out at 14, completed his education, dropped out of college, and launched his first startup in his early 20s. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many companies shut down, she said that her father absorbed massive revenue losses but did not lay off employees.

In the post, the woman described her father as a risk-taker who built startups long before entrepreneurship became fashionable. “Over the last three decades, he scaled those businesses and diversified. He’s an extremely ambitious man, saw real struggle, faced failures, hit obstacles, and still kept showing up and excelling. On a personal front, I saw him make a lot of sacrifices too,” she wrote.

A 24-year-old woman from an affluent family has sparked discussion online after admitting that financial security, often seen as a blessing, sometimes feels like a disadvantage. In a Reddit post titled “Generational Wealth vs. Personal Ambition: Looking for Perspective,” the woman opened up about her internal conflict between gratitude for her privileged upbringing and fear that it may dull her drive to succeed.

The woman noted that although she worked hard academically - studying in 2 countries, living independently, winning global competitions, and graduating at the top of her class - she always had a safety net.

“I never had to worry about student loans, rent, or basic expenses. I do have my own savings that I earned and invested myself- It’s not a lot in comparison, but it is something I built independently, and that matters to me,” she said.

She further revealed that last year, she joined her father’s business and was given autonomy to lead one of its divisions. Calling herself the “sailor of the boat,” she acknowledged the responsibility but admitted to feeling intimidated.

“I’m scared I won’t have the same hunger or risk appetite he had. He was the one crazy enough to take massive risks and create generational wealth. I don’t want to just preserve it, I want to take it a step further,” she wrote.

Her biggest concern, she said, is complacency. “How do you avoid complacency when failure won’t ruin you? How do you think about risk when the stakes are psychological rather than existential?” she asked fellow users, inviting advice and “hard truths.”

Social media reactions Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Just the fact that you self aware of this is good.”

“Amazing to hear this kind of self-awareness! That itself shows that you are perhaps lot different than others with similar background. So you too have some advantage like your father, that combined with platform that you already have you can perhaps take the business to a different trajectory. Your father perhaps had superpower of hunger, determination & grit. You have superpower of a readymade platform, intelligence and maturity,” commented another.

“On a grand scale, A businessman running a 1000 crore company has as much value as a person on side of the road earning a honest Rs.100 per day. Don't equate self worth with money or achievements. Being self sufficient is more than enough to be called a good citizen,” wrote a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)