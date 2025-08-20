26-year-old Harvard MBA student plans to drop out to bet on ‘India story’

A 26-year-old Harvard MBA student is considering dropping out of the prestigious program to move to India and join the country’s fast-growing startup ecosystem, a post on X claimed. Shared by a close friend of the woman, the post described her as a “very sharp, generalist” who wants to “bet on the India story.” The post described the student as a “very sharp, generalist” who wants to “bet on the India story.”(Representational)

The friend added that the Harvard student is exploring operator-style roles at Seed, Series A or Series B companies, and invited founders and venture capitalists to connect if they see potential opportunities.

The post has drawn attention online, with many remarking on the growing trend of young global professionals turning to India’s startup landscape for high-growth opportunities. However, many AI founders and tech professionals flooded the comments offering to recruit the Harvard student.

"Great decision. If she is interested in working on the frontlines of the AI/infra B2B market in one of the fastest growing markets at one of the best positioned startups to win this space. It would be great to be introduced," said one of them.

On the other hand, many asked the X user to convince her not to drop out.

"If she's a close friend, tell her not to drop out. Period. The India story is multidecadal; there will still be many many years to bet on it after a year or two," said one of them.

Another added, "Dropping out is a bad idea! Can do better after 2 years too."