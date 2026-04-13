' 2.9 lakh per month': Indian woman details cost of living in Tokyo for family of 3, sparks debate

An Indian woman living in Tokyo has grabbed attention online after opening up about the cost of living in the Japanese capital. The interaction was shared by Sunakshi Sharma, who conducted a casual vox pop interview with another Indian woman residing in the city.

An Indian woman revealed spending ₹ 2.9 lakh monthly in Tokyo for a family of three.(Instagram/desigirlinjapan)

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(Also read: Indian woman’s Tokyo video shows restaurant staff cleaning vomit by hand: 'This mindset keeps Japan clean’)

In the video, Sharma asks, "How much do you spend as a family of 3 in Tokyo?"

Responding candidly, the woman said, "As a family, we spend around five lakh yen monthly. 2,00,000 yen for rent and utilities, then 1,00,000 yen for our son's daycare and other expenses. Around 50,000 to 1,00,000 yen for car costs, tolls, and fuel. Indian groceries are very expensive here, so it's about 1,00,000 to 1,50,000 yen for food. So, altogether, the expense is around 5,00,000 yen."

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{{^usCountry}} When converted, the total monthly expense comes to roughly ₹2,90,000, offering a striking comparison for Indian viewers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When converted, the total monthly expense comes to roughly ₹2,90,000, offering a striking comparison for Indian viewers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cost breakdown draws attention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cost breakdown draws attention {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The detailed breakdown highlighted how housing and childcare form a significant chunk of expenses in Tokyo. Rent and utilities alone account for 2,00,000 yen, while daycare costs add another 1,00,000 yen. The cost of maintaining a car, including tolls and fuel, further increases the monthly burden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed breakdown highlighted how housing and childcare form a significant chunk of expenses in Tokyo. Rent and utilities alone account for 2,00,000 yen, while daycare costs add another 1,00,000 yen. The cost of maintaining a car, including tolls and fuel, further increases the monthly burden. {{/usCountry}}

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Food expenses, especially for Indian groceries, also stood out. The woman pointed out that familiar ingredients are considerably expensive in Japan, pushing monthly food costs up to 1,50,000 yen in some cases.

The video was captioned, "Is it expensive considered to Indian metro cities?", prompting viewers to compare Tokyo’s cost of living with cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

(Also read: Indian woman in Tokyo recounts terrifying experience during Japan earthquake: 'Jaan hi nikal gayi thi')

Social media reactions

The clip quickly gained traction online, drawing mixed reactions from viewers who weighed in on whether the expenses were justified.

One user wrote, “ ₹2.9 lakh sounds huge, but Tokyo salaries are also very different.” Another commented, “Honestly, this is expected for a global city like Tokyo.” A third user said, “Indian groceries costing that much is surprising.” Another added, "Living abroad always looks glamorous until you see the real expenses."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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