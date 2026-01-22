Indian woman’s Tokyo video shows restaurant staff cleaning vomit by hand: 'This mindset keeps Japan clean’

An Indian woman living in Japan has sparked an online conversation about civic sense after sharing a short video from the streets of Tokyo that showed a restaurant staff member cleaning vomit outside the premises using his bare hands. The clip, posted on Instagram, has been widely viewed and praised for capturing what many users described as the everyday mindset that keeps Japanese cities remarkably clean. An Indian woman posted a Tokyo video where restaurant staff cleaned vomit without hesitation. (Instagram/uruchan_in_japan)

The woman, Urvashi, filmed the moment while walking through a Tokyo neighbourhood. According to the text overlaid on the video, someone had vomited outside a restaurant. Instead of ignoring the mess or waiting for civic workers, a staff member stepped out and quietly cleaned the area. There was no visible hesitation, embarrassment or public display.

The on screen description explained the scene in simple words, noting that the staff member cleaned the area silently and without drawing attention.

Take a look here at the clip: