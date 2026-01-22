Indian woman’s Tokyo video shows restaurant staff cleaning vomit by hand: 'This mindset keeps Japan clean’
An Indian woman in Japan shared a video showing a restaurant staff member quietly cleaning a street mess.
An Indian woman living in Japan has sparked an online conversation about civic sense after sharing a short video from the streets of Tokyo that showed a restaurant staff member cleaning vomit outside the premises using his bare hands. The clip, posted on Instagram, has been widely viewed and praised for capturing what many users described as the everyday mindset that keeps Japanese cities remarkably clean.
The woman, Urvashi, filmed the moment while walking through a Tokyo neighbourhood. According to the text overlaid on the video, someone had vomited outside a restaurant. Instead of ignoring the mess or waiting for civic workers, a staff member stepped out and quietly cleaned the area. There was no visible hesitation, embarrassment or public display.
The on screen description explained the scene in simple words, noting that the staff member cleaned the area silently and without drawing attention.
Take a look here at the clip:
‘Mindset over mess’ resonates online
In the caption accompanying the video, Urvashi wrote, “This is Japan, Mindset > mess.” The short line struck a chord with viewers, many of whom reflected on how public responsibility differs across countries.
The post quickly drew a stream of comments praising the sense of shared ownership over public spaces. One user wrote, “Shared spaces. Shared responsibility.” Another commented, “This mindset is why public spaces feel different here.” A third viewer said, “Respect for Japanese people and their mindset,” while another added, “High ethical values and a keen eye for civic beauty. That’s the Japanese.” One comment simply read, “This is so so so good.” Another user noted, “It’s not about who made the mess, it’s about who takes care of it.” Yet another remarked, “Small actions like this show why cleanliness here feels effortless.”
