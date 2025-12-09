Indian woman in Tokyo recounts terrifying experience during Japan earthquake: 'Jaan hi nikal gayi thi'

An Indian woman living in Tokyo has described the terrifying moments she endured when a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Monday evening. An Indian woman in Tokyo described her fear as a powerful quake hit Japan.(Instagram/palakintokyo)

In Hindi, she is heard saying, “Itna tez earthquake tha ki meri toh jaan hi chali gayi thi, kyonki vo ruk hi nahi raha tha.”

She then showed her residential complex where, to her surprise, no one else had stepped outside. She added that locals trust the strength of their buildings and believe they will remain safe even during strong quakes.

Take a look here at the video:

Tsunami waves hit northern Japan

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, tsunami waves struck parts of northern Japan following the earthquake. The town of Urakawa in Hokkaido prefecture and the port of Mutsu Ogawara in Aomori prefecture recorded waves shortly after the tremors. A 50 centimetre wave was measured in Kuji port in Iwate prefecture, while several other coastal communities saw waves reaching between 40 and 50 centimetres.

The agency had earlier issued a warning that waves as high as three metres could potentially hit the northeastern coastline. The alert covered the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate, regions that felt strong shaking when the quake hit a large part of Japans north and east.

Injuries reported as buildings shake

Local media reported that several people were injured across the affected regions. Japans public broadcaster NHK said that multiple injuries were recorded at a hotel in Hachinohe in Aomori prefecture. The United States Geological Survey stated that the quake was recorded at a depth of 53.1 kilometres at 14:15 UTC, with the epicentre located 73 kilometres east northeast of Misawa in northern Japan. It reportedly struck off the coast of Aomori and Hokkaido, triggering the tsunami alerts.

Government response and preparedness measures

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that an emergency task force has been set up to assess the extent of the damage. Speaking to reporters, she stressed that the government was prioritising public safety. She added that all possible measures were being taken to assist residents and evaluate the situation.

East Japan Railway suspended several train services across the region as a precaution, Reuters reported. Japan, situated on the Ring of Fire, experiences nearly 20 per cent of the worlds major earthquakes and remains one of the most seismically active nations on earth.

The incident follows a series of strong global quakes, including an 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russias Kamchatka region in July, which triggered tsunami waves across neighbouring nations. Japan continues to remain vigilant, drawing lessons from the devastating 9.1 magnitude megathrust earthquake and tsunami that struck the country in 2011.