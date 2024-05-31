 2-year-old artist sells his paintings for nearly $7,000 each: ‘Pint-sized Picasso’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
2-year-old artist sells his paintings for nearly $7,000 each: 'Pint-sized Picasso'

By Trisha Sengupta
May 31, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Two-year-old Laurent Schwarz has a little studio where he creates his abstract paintings. He is lovingly called “Pint-sized Picasso” by many.

A two-year-old child from Germany has turned into an internet sensation with his abstract paintings. Reportedly, people love his artwork so much that some of his creations are being sold at a whopping price of $7000 each. Hailed as “pint-sized Picasso”, his abstract paintings are on various subjects, from elephants to horses to dinosaurs.

The image shows a two-year-old in front of his paintings. He is often called "Pint-sized Picasso". (Instagram/@laurents.art)
The image shows a two-year-old in front of his paintings. He is often called "Pint-sized Picasso". (Instagram/@laurents.art)

Young Laurent Schwarz also has an Instagram page, managed by his mother, which gives a glimpse of his creations. One such video is shared with a caption, “Experience the amazingly inspiring transformation from a blank canvas to a fascinating work of art. Which animals can you see in my time-lapse?”. The footage captures the young artist at work.

Take a look at the video of the toddler painter:

According to the New York Post, Laurent’s family first noticed his artistic streak while on a family vacation last year. They couldn’t keep him away from the resort's activity room. So, after returning home, his parents, Lisa and Philipp Schwarz, set up a small studio for the painter. Since then, the toddler has been creating abstract artwork that has fascinated many across the world.

“They’re abstracts and what’s unusual is how he integrates discernible figures into them, which people often mention to us and which makes them so popular,” Laurent’s mom told The Times of London.

“You can clearly recognize his animals, like elephants which are one of his favourite animals, as well as dinosaurs and horses. It’s very important to him that it’s bright and colourful. Brown and other boring colours don’t interest him. He has a very clear idea about the colours he mixes,” she added.

Discussing the artist's painting routine, his mother told the New York Post, “It’s totally up to him when and what he paints.”

She explained, “Sometimes he doesn’t feel like painting and doesn’t set foot in his studio for three or four weeks but then suddenly it grabs him and he says, ‘Mama, painting.’”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / 2-year-old artist sells his paintings for nearly $7,000 each: 'Pint-sized Picasso'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
