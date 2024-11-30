Menu Explore
2-year-old gorilla dies at Canadian zoo after being accidentally crushed by hydraulic door

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 30, 2024 05:09 PM IST

A young gorilla, Eyare, died at Canadian zoo after a staff member accidentally activated a hydraulic door.

A heartbreaking incident at the Calgary Zoo in Alberta, Canada, resulted in the death of a 2-year-old western lowland gorilla, Eyare, after a staff member accidentally caused a fatal injury. According to the New York Post, the incident occurred on November 12 when Eyare was "roaming bedroom to bedroom" with its gorilla companions. A staff member attempted to separate Eyare from the group for a solo training session, but tragically activated the wrong hydraulic door, striking the young gorilla and causing severe head injuries.

A young gorilla, Eyare, died after being accidentally struck by a hydraulic door at Calgary Zoo. (X/@calgaryzoo)
Despite immediate intervention from the zoo's veterinary team, including CPR, Eyare could not be saved and succumbed to her injuries. Colleen Baird, the zoo's director of animal care, expressed her deep sorrow: "This tragedy has struck us all in the deepest way imaginable. Eyare’s short but impactful life brought so much joy to our community, and she will be deeply missed by all."

Accident or negligence? Calls for independent investigation

The incident has raised concerns about animal safety in zoos, with the nonprofit group Animal Justice calling for an independent investigation into the accident. Camille Labchuk, Executive Director of Animal Justice, urged for a systematic review of the zoo’s practices. “The Calgary Zoo appears to have a higher rate of animal deaths compared to other zoos, and in light of Eyare’s death, there should be a review of the zoo’s operations,” she told CNN.

In response, the Calgary Zoo refuted these claims, asserting that they adhere to operational standards and have been accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums since 1978. A zoo spokesperson said, “Animal deaths caused by human error are extraordinarily rare. In the past 10 years, we have experienced two such losses—a North American river otter in 2016 and Eyare.”

Zoo implements preventative measures

The Calgary Zoo has committed to preventing such incidents in the future. In addition to retraining staff, they are exploring safer alternatives to hydraulic doors and enhancing animal behaviour training. These steps aim to reduce the risk of human error and bolster staff confidence in managing animals.

While the zoo maintains that the death was an accident, they acknowledged that even rare occurrences like this are opportunities to reassess safety protocols. “One human-caused mortality is one too many,” a spokesperson added.

