Baby Gorilla relearns how to trust humans after his traumatic past. Watch

A story that shows “the worst and the best” of humanity was shared on Instagram. It tells the tale of how an orphaned baby gorilla suffered in the hands of a few villagers but was treated with love and kindness after being rescued. The story will leave you emotional. The image shows a baby gorilla bonding with its human "mama" after a traumatic experience. (Instagram/@jungle_doctor)

Dr Chloe Buiting, a veterinarian, shared the video on his personal Instagram page. The caption to the video explains the story of the baby gorilla named Mvougou.

“As one of our closest relatives, gorillas experience trauma, fear and grief much the same as we do. And, when they experience these adverse events at the hands of humans, it can be very challenging to regain their trust,” the doctor wrote.

Buiting shared that Mvougou’s parents were killed by poachers for bushmeat, and he was kept by villagers to be sold later. The 4-month-old was thankfully later rescued, and after days, he started trusting humans again.

The video shows the little one with his new “mama” who will be staying with him until he is two years old. After that he will be rewilded.

Take a look at the video of the baby gorilla here:

The post has gained over three lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated nearly 28,000 likes. People also posted varied comments.

Here is what the viewers had to say:

“Looks like he loves his new mama,” said an individual.

Another said, “Amazing how one story can show the absolute worst and absolute best of humanity! Good luck, Mvougou.”

“So tragic, barbaric to kill these wonderful animals. Thank you for keeping this baby cared for!” a third added.

A fourth individual wrote, “There was a male gorilla like Koko who was similar and spoke sign. One day, he was asked what happened to his family. He signed the trauma that he dealt with, and I still think about it to this day.”

What are your thoughts on this video of the baby gorilla? Did this clip leave you emotional?