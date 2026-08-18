‘30 minutes for 2 km’: Bengaluru man vents over traffic, questions life in big cities

Bengaluru’s traffic woes have once again sparked discussion online after a man shared his frustration while being stuck in slow-moving traffic on Sarjapur Main Road. The commuter claimed his navigation app showed an estimated travel time of 34 minutes for a distance of barely two to three kilometres, prompting him to question whether spending hours every day on the road was worth it.

A Bengaluru man urged people from small towns to stay back after sharing his frustration over the city’s traffic chaos. (Instagram/chotimuh_badibaatein)

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Taking to Instagram, Tridev Agarwal posted a video from inside his car as he navigated heavy traffic in Bengaluru. The clip begins with a glimpse of his navigation display, showing the lengthy travel time despite the relatively short distance remaining.

(Also read: Bengaluru techie turns helmet into AI-powered police device to flag traffic violations: 'Ride safe or regret it')

‘You’ll spend 4 hours right here’

Expressing his frustration over the daily commute, Agarwal said such delays had become normal on Sarjapur Main Road and pointed out how much time office-goers could end up losing to traffic every day.

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{{^usCountry}} “How much time is it showing? 34 minutes. And this is normal. This is the state of Sarjapur Main Road. 2 hours while going to the office, 2 hours after coming back from the office... you'll spend 4 hours right here. Just think about it... you have a limited life, right? In that limited life, you are doing this. If you are in your hometown, if you're from a small town—bro, stay there, man. Don't come to Bangalore, Delhi, Pune... don't go, man, don't go. There is no point. All of this is just for show, it's all fake. A person gets completely exhausted here,” he said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “How much time is it showing? 34 minutes. And this is normal. This is the state of Sarjapur Main Road. 2 hours while going to the office, 2 hours after coming back from the office... you'll spend 4 hours right here. Just think about it... you have a limited life, right? In that limited life, you are doing this. If you are in your hometown, if you're from a small town—bro, stay there, man. Don't come to Bangalore, Delhi, Pune... don't go, man, don't go. There is no point. All of this is just for show, it's all fake. A person gets completely exhausted here,” he said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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His remarks touched upon a familiar concern for many professionals living in major Indian cities, where long commuting times can take up a significant part of the day.

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Text overlaid on the video read, “30 minutes for 2 km”.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to Bengaluru traffic

The post drew reactions from social media users, with several people relating to Agarwal’s experience and commenting on the exhausting nature of daily commuting.

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(Also read: ₹150 auto, walks home after 30 minutes in traffic: ‘There was no option’">Bengaluru man ditches ₹150 auto, walks home after 30 minutes in traffic: ‘There was no option’)

“Bengaluru traffic is truly exhausting,” one user wrote. Another remarked, “Four hours of daily commute is brutal.”

“This is the reality many professionals face,” a third user said, while another added, “Sarjapur traffic is testing everyone’s patience.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)