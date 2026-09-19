34-year-old NRI seeks advice on moving to Bengaluru with 38 crore: ‘We want the FatFIRE lifestyle’

A 34-year-old NRI living in London with a net worth of ₹38 crore is considering moving back to Bengaluru for a "FatFIRE" lifestyle. Despite his massive savings, he turned to social media over concerns about international school fees, healthcare, and currency depreciation, sparking wide debate among online users.

The man shared the lifestyle he wants in Bengaluru. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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“I'm 34M, married, and we have two beautiful kids (6 and 3). We’ve been in London for 12 years, saved aggressively, and the recent bull run pushed our NW to just over £3M GBP (~ ₹38 Cr),” the man wrote on Reddit.

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{{^usCountry}} He continued, “We are seriously considering moving back to Bengaluru (sic) soon. The plan is to buy a house in a good area, maybe Sadashivnagar or a similar premium locality (no loan), and settle down.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued, “We are seriously considering moving back to Bengaluru (sic) soon. The plan is to buy a house in a good area, maybe Sadashivnagar or a similar premium locality (no loan), and settle down.” {{/usCountry}}

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Giving a peek into what kind of lifestyle he wants to maintain in India, the man wrote, “We want the ‘FatFIRE’ lifestyle. We plan to travel internationally at least once a year, and we want top-tier international schooling for the kids (IB or IGCSE).”

He added, “I know £3M sounds like a massive amount, but I'm worried about the ‘invisible’ costs in India. The crazy cost of premium healthcare, the insane fees for good international schools, and the constant pressure of lifestyle creep. Plus, the GBP to INR depreciation over the next 20 years is quietly terrifying.”

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Giving a breakdown of his net worth, the man explained:

£1.4M in index funds/ETFs (mostly VWRP)

£800k in ISAs

£500k in SIPPs/Pension

£300k in cash/HYSA

He asked Reddit users for suggestions, saying he would love to learn more from someone who has relocated to India with a similar corpus.

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What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Dude, you won't run out of this money, you are already financially done, decide whatever you want, based on life ambition, my take will be to invest time in your hobbies and some side hustle, after 2M, everything else is just a number.” Another suggested, “ Your costs per month will be INR 5L a month. Top IB schools will be 1L per kid per month. 2L for household expenses, including driver, maid, association fee, etc. 1.5L for other one-time expenses - travel, insurance, stuff. 5LPM = 60 LPA, if you get a reasonable house for 5-7Cr, and are left with 32ish - you should be good. Ensure you are investing in long-term plays like PE funds or something that compounds at 10-15%.”

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A third commented, “Silly question - why do you want to return if you have 3M? You can settle in some European country with a good house and still travel everywhere and maintain a comfortable life.” A fourth wrote, “Easy !! You will live a lavish life ! All the best.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)