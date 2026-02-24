3-hour delay, broken screen: Silicon Valley executive criticises Air India experience

A Silicon Valley executive has said she will avoid flying Air India in the future, after facing a series of issues on a recent flight from India to the United States. Niamh O'Donnell was in India for the recently-concluded AI summit in New Delhi — but her experience was marred by problems on the return flight. Niamh O'Donnell faced several problems on her Air India flight from India to the US (X/@thatniamhod)

In a post shared on the social media platform X, O'Donnell said that her direct flight from Delhi to San Francisco was rescheduled to include a layover in Korea. The issues did not end with the rescheduling — when she boarded the aircraft after a three-hour delay, she was dismayed to see that her screen was broken.

HT.com has reached out to Air India for a comment. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

‘Avoiding Air India from now on’ O'Donnell serves as Director of Programs at Unusual Ventures, Silicon Valley. In her X post, she promised to never fly Air India again as she listed the series of issues she faced.

“Avoiding Air India from now on,” wrote O’Donnell. “My direct Delhi–SFO booking was changed to a layover in Korea on the day of travel. Even after getting that fixed, the flight was delayed by three hours, and my seat’s screen was broken for the entire 16-hour flight,” she elaborated.