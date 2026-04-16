40,000 in a day’: Indian man in Australia says his daily earnings equal a full month’s salary in India

An Indian man living in Australia has triggered a conversation online after sharing a candid take on earnings and life abroad. Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Ravinder posted a video describing his work routine and income, comparing it with what he used to earn in India.

An Indian man compared India and Australia income.(Instagram/aish_narwal)

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(Also read: Indian-origin delivery drivers fight off carjackers in Australia, video goes viral: 'Real Dhurandhar')

In the clip, he is heard speaking in Hindi mixed with Haryanvi, reflecting on his experience. “Australia... man, it's nothing, don't come here. Sit at home and have your meals in India. Bro, I started work at 7:00 in the morning and it's 12:00 at night now. It took me so long, though I went home for two to three hours, had food, and played with the kids. Still, no fatigue in the body,” he says.

He goes on to highlight the difference in earnings. “And how much did I earn? 650 to 700 dollars. 35 to 40 thousand in Indian Rupees. That was my salary for an entire month in India! I had to work so hard for an entire month there, and here it’s the result of just one day’s hard work.”

‘One day’s salary covers monthly groceries’

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{{^usCountry}} Ravinder further addresses the often discussed concern around living expenses abroad. “Now you’ll talk about expenses. With this one day's salary, I can buy the groceries for my home for an entire month!” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravinder further addresses the often discussed concern around living expenses abroad. “Now you’ll talk about expenses. With this one day's salary, I can buy the groceries for my home for an entire month!” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Encouraging others, he says, “So, all I’ll say is step out of your homes, go to any foreign country, work hard, and get rid of the poverty we were born in. It feels so good. Today, I think I've started earning more than my parents. But I still haven't been able to work as hard as them. And maybe I'll never be able to endure the hardships they did because they've made me capable enough.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Encouraging others, he says, “So, all I’ll say is step out of your homes, go to any foreign country, work hard, and get rid of the poverty we were born in. It feels so good. Today, I think I've started earning more than my parents. But I still haven't been able to work as hard as them. And maybe I'll never be able to endure the hardships they did because they've made me capable enough.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mixed reactions online {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mixed reactions online {{/usCountry}}

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The clip has garnered a range of reactions from social media users, many of whom weighed in on the realities of working abroad.

One user wrote, “This is motivating but people should also understand the cost of living there.” Another said, “Working till midnight is not easy, respect for the hard work.” A third commented, “Abroad income looks big but expenses and taxes are also high.”

(Also read: Indian man heckled while speaking at anti-immigration protest in Australia. 'I came here for the right reasons')

Another user added, “Still better than struggling for months in India for the same amount.” One more said, “Everyone’s journey is different, not everyone can manage this lifestyle.” Another comment read, “Parents’ struggles can never be matched, he is right about that.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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